Neil Critchley saw his side lose 3-1 to local rivals AFC Fylde

Blackpool’s first pre-season game ended in defeat at Mill Farm against AFC Fylde, writes Dane Massey.

Jake Daniels’ half volley gave Blackpool an early lead, but goals from Jon Utabasi and Adam Long turned the game on its head before the break.

Seasiders boss Neil Critchley then changed all 11 players ahead of the second half, before Fylde captain Nick Haughton then extended the home side’s lead from the spot.

Here are our player ratings from the game. First half XI (3-5-2).

Rich O’Donnell: Made a good save to deny Utabasi, but mistimed coming off his line for Fylde’s first goal and failed to command his area properly for their second - 3.5.

Olly Casey: Steady performance from Casey, who is looking to stake a claim to start more games this season - 5.

James Husband: Vocal at the centre of defence as he showed his leadership qualities, marshalling a back line that needs to find match rhythm to become a cohesive unit - 5.

Tyler Hill: Often looked to press aggressively to win back the ball, but got caught out with a ball in behind him for Fylde’s first goal - 4.

CJ Hamilton: Constantly up and down the right for Blackpool, and will continue his role as a key first-team player this season. Forced a good save from the Fylde keeper - 5.

Albie Morgan: Heavily involved in the play and started off most of his side’s moves. Blackpool’s best player and makes the team tick - 6.5.

Ryan Finnigan: Some decent touches early on as he kept demanding the ball from his team-mates, but his influence gradually faded - 4.5.

Jaden Jones: Got about the pitch to boost his fitness and match sharpness ahead of the new season, but struggled to get into the game when Blackpool had the ball - 4.

Zac Ainsworth: Tried to play on the front foot and push up the pitch as he looked hungry to make an impression, but to little avail. Received a knock from a heavy challenge midway through the first half - 4.5.

Ashley Fletcher: Some encouraging signs from Blackpool’s new striker, making good runs and linking up the play well. Missed a headed chance around the half hour mark - 5.5.

Jake Daniels: Looked sharp early on, but couldn’t get going after his goal - 5.