Former Blackpool loanee Ellis Simms, who had scored four times in his last six games for the Black Cats, has been recalled by his parent club Everton.

The 21-year-old will now play no part in Sunderland’s match-day squad on Sunday.

Simms, who scored seven goals in 17 games on Wearside, will now provide backup for Frank Lampard’s struggling Toffees who are short on options in the striking department.

Blackpool had looked to entice Simms back to Bloomfield Road during the summer but the talented forward opted to make the loan move to the Stadium of Light instead.

Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “Ellis’ return to Merseyside is a real disappointment for us due to the shared progress that he and the club have made this season.

“Unfortunately, this is the nature of loans when they are successful, but it is a testament to Tony Mowbray and the wider staff – and of course to Ellis – that Everton feel he is ready to continue his immediate development in a Premier League environment.

Simms had scored four goals in his last six games for Sunderland. Picture: Tony Marshall/Getty Images

“We all wish Ellis the very best and thank him for the part he has played in our continual progression as a football club.”

Beyond tomorrow’s game, this could still have an impact on Blackpool as Sunderland recently became the latest club to be linked with Jerry Yates.

Sky Sports reported that the Black Cats could look to target Blackpool’s leading goalscorer should their other key striker, Ross Stewart, not come to terms on a new contract.

Negotiations have reportedly stalled with the Scot and a January exit could be on the cards, with Blackburn Rovers, Brentford, Crystal Palace, Middlesbrough and Stoke City all showing interest.

However, this was reported prior to the Simms’ development and it would seem unlikely Sunderland would lose both of their star strikers in the same window.

Simms remains a popular figure on the Fylde coast following the role he played in helping the Seasiders win promotion during the 2020/21 season.

The striker hit double figures in the second-half of the season and ended the campaign with five goals in his last four games, two coming in the play-off semi-final first leg against Oxford United.

