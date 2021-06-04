Sullay Kaikai bids emotional goodbye following his surprise departure from Blackpool

It comes after the winger was released by the Seasiders, who decided not to offer him a fresh contract.The decision came as a surprise to many Pool fans, who were expecting the 25-year-old to play an important role under Neil Critchley in the Championship next season.

Kaikai, a 2019 signing from Dutch side NAC Breda, scored 13 times in 68 appearances for Blackpool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Sad to say I'm leaving Blackpool FC," he wrote on Twitter.

"Thank you to the owner for the opportunity and the club/fans for the great support I've received from the day I signed.

"Earning promotion with this great club was the perfect way to sign off after two seasons. The fans deserve to see the club back in the Championship.

"I've enjoyed my time here and wish it could have been longer. I wish the club the very best in the future."

Kaikai was injured for Blackpool's play-off final triumph

New contracts have been offered to Cameron Antwi, James Husband, Luke Garbutt, Gary Madine, Stuart Moore and Nathan Shaw.

Pool have decided to take up the option to extend the deals of both Grant Ward and Ben Garrity, although the latter is still expected to leave and sign for a club in League Two, believed to be Port Vale.