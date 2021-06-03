Blackpool's longest-serving player Ollie Turton links up with Championship rivals following shock departure from Bloomfield Road

The defender was offered renewed terms by the Seasiders, but he opted to sign a pre-contract with the Yorkshire outfit instead.

Turton, who was Blackpool’s longest-serving player, leaves having made 165 appearances for the club, scoring on four occasions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The right-back has agreed a two-year deal with Huddersfield, with the club holding the option to extend by 12 months.

Turton, who joined the Seasiders in 2017, will officially join Huddersfield on July 1 having helped Neil Critchley’s side win promotion in his final game for the club.

“Ollie is a very balanced player who can help the team in attack whilst being very solid in defence,” Huddersfield’s head coach Carlos Corbern said.

“He will increase the competitiveness of the team, especially on the right side as he has a very good mentality.

Turton made 165 appearances during his four years at Bloomfield Road

“He has played many minutes during the last few years and he has shown that he has the skills to make the next step into the Championship through his performances for Blackpool this season.”

Turton, who began his career with Crewe Alexandra, first linked up with Blackpool while they were managed by Gary Bowyer.

The defender has proven his reliability and versatility throughout his four-year stay, often filling in at left-back, central midfield or on the right-hand side of a back three.

Predominately a full-back, Turton has never let the Seasiders down and managed to keep Nottingham Forest loanee Jordan Gabriel out of the team for much of this season.

Huddersfield’s head of football operations Leigh Bromby added: “We’re delighted that Ollie has agreed to join the club as he will add some fantastic qualities to our squad after playing a big role in helping Blackpool gain promotion to the Championship.

“He’ll be a fantastic addition to the dressing room and on the pitch he’s a terrific organiser as well as being a top competitor.

“Over a good number of years, he has also shown he can play a high number of minutes season-upon-season, which is very important.

“It’s clear from our conversations that he is excited about the opportunity to show what he is capable of in the Championship.”