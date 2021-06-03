Blackpool announce shock departures as they release retained list following promotion to the Championship

Turton was offered new terms by the Seasiders, but the defender - who was the club’s longest-serving player - has opted to sign a pre-contract with another club.

Kaikai, meanwhile, wasn’t offered fresh terms, which brings an end to his two-year stay on the Fylde coast.

The winger scored 13 times in 68 appearances for the Seasiders, while Turton departs having featured on 165 occasions in tangerine, having joined in 2017.

Cameron Antwi, James Husband, Luke Garbutt, Gary Madine, Stuart Moore and Nathan Shaw have all been offered new contracts ahead of Blackpool’s return to the second tier of English football.

The club has decided to take up the option to extend the deals of both Grant Ward and Ben Garrity, although the latter is still expected to leave and sign for a club in League Two.

Liam Feeney, Alex Fojticek, Jack Sims and Adi Yussuf all join Turton and Kaikai in departing Bloomfield Road.

Loanees Dan Ballard (Arsenal), Elliot Embleton (Sunderland), Jordan Gabriel (Nottingham Forest) and Ellis Simms (Everton) have all returned to their parent clubs.

Head coach Neil Critchley said: “It’s never easy making these decisions and informing players about their futures, but I would like to place on record my thanks to all those departing for their efforts in tangerine and wish them the very best of luck.

“I would also like to thank the players we’ve had on loan this season, who are now returning to their parent clubs.

“It’s been great to see them develop during their time with us and contribute to the success we’ve had this season.”

Players leaving the club: Liam Feeney, Alex Fojticek, Sullay Kaikai, Jack Sims, Ollie Turton, Adi Yussuf

Contract option exercised/triggered on: Ben Garrity, Grant Ward

New contracts offered to: Cameron Antwi, James Husband, Luke Garbutt, Gary Madine, Stuart Moore, Nathan Shaw

Players already under contract: Keshi Anderson, Kenny Dougall, Marvin Ekpiteta, Daniel Gretarsson, CJ Hamilton, Teddy Howe, Bez Lubala, Chris Maxwell, Demetri Mitchell, Joe Nuttall, Ethan Robson, Oliver Sarkic, Kevin Stewart, Jordan Thorniley, Matty Virtue, Jerry Yates

Loan players returning to parent club: Dan Ballard (Arsenal), Elliot Embleton (Sunderland), Jordan Gabriel (Nottingham Forest), Ellis Simms (Everton)