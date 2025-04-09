Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool currently have a number of players out on loan.

For some, it’s about proving themselves at a lower level, and trying to replicate the recent path of Rob Apter - who has become a first-team regular after a number of stints away from Bloomfield Road.

Meanwhile, for others, it’s simply about game time, and preparing for life after the Seasiders.

Here’s how some of the loanees are getting on:

Zac Ashworth

The 22-year-old hasn't done much wrong when handed opportunities, but has been unable to nail down his place due to the form of others. Perhaps a loan move could be beneficial for the ex-West Brom youngster.

Summer signing Zac Ashworth made the move to Ross County on loan in January in order to pick up some more game time.

The 22-year-old was signed by Neil Critchley to play in the Seasiders’ wing-back system, but a swift change of formation following the appointment of Steve Bruce saw his chances at Bloomfield Road become limited.

Ashworth was handed his debut north of the border off the bench in a Scottish Cup tie, playing 74 minutes in a 3-2 defeat to Livingston after extra time back in January.

As for the league, he’s struggled to break into the team, with only two starts under his belt, alongside a further three outings off the bench.

For the Staggies’ last three games, the defender has been an unused substitute.

While his minutes were limited during the first half of the campaign with Blackpool, when Ashworth did feature, he was able to do a solid enough job - earning praise from Bruce.

Unfortunately, with the system at Bloomfield Road not really suiting him, and his loan spell not offering him too much joy at the moment, another move of some form could potentially end up being on the cards in the summer.

Kylian Kouassi

Kylian Kouassi (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Kylian Kouassi’s focus has already turned to next season, after a hamstring injury pulled the curtain down on his loan spell with Salford City in League Two.

After making the move to the Peninsula Stadium back in August, the forward made 31 appearances for Karl Robinson’s side in all competitions, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

While regular game time did come the way of the 21-year-old, a lack of goals at a lower level will come as a disappointment.

It could be a big summer for the striker, where he will need to prove his fitness after struggling with injury for the last two campaigns, as well as proving he can offer something to the Seasiders.

Pre-season will be Bruce’s first real chance to see what Kouassi is about, and it will need to be an opportunity he makes the most of.

Dan Sassi

Contract expiry: June 30, 2026.

Dan Sassi has also experienced woe this season, which has proved to be a hindrance to him out on loan.

The defender, who joined Blackpool from Burnley last year, was initially sent out to Rochdale at the start of the season, but could only manage four appearances for the Greater Manchester club.

He returned to the National League in January - this time joining Fylde, but after just one game, he experienced an extended period away from the matchday squad.

In the last month, he has made a further two starts, as well as one appearance off the bench, for the Coasters, but hasn’t nailed down his place as a regular.

Prior to his move to Bloomfield Road, Sassi had no experience of senior football, but unfortunately due to one or another, he’s not picked up too much more since.

Jack Moore

Jack Moore made his senior debut for the Seasiders back in January, as well as featuring 22 times for Chorley in National League North while out on loan. He's featured in a number of friendlies throughout this summer, and has been used in the back three.

After starting the season with Tamworth, Jack Moore has been in the familiar surroundings of Chorley since.

The defender has featured 19 times for the Magpies throughout the campaign so far, and has been frequently rotated in and out - with not too many consecutive starts under his belt.

With his contract with Blackpool expiring this summer, it’s hard to see the 21-year-old remaining and being close to competing for a starting spot.

Alex Lankshear

There could also be room for Alex Lankshear on the bench due to the number of injuries.

Alex Lankshear is another young defender who is currently enjoying a non-league loan, with the 22-year-old currently in the National League.

After spending time in the sixth tier of English football with Welling United earlier in the season, he joined Ebbsfleet United back in January - and has made 10 appearances for the club so far, scoring one goal.

Last month he earned praise from Fleet boss Josh Wright, after battling a shoulder injury to remain on the pitch to score a winning goal in a victory over Fylde.

“It just shows the character that he has,” he told Kent Online.

“I'm not saying it's film moments and like one of them where you sort write the script but the kid is an unbelievable character. He's so driven and he's such a good professional and I think you see that in the way that he plays. You see that in the way he digs in but the quality he's got with it and the hard work he shows.

“I was thinking he's coming off and my second defender's just got injured on top of eight or nine defenders that are already injured.

“I'm thinking who on earth can I do and what can I put on here and he gets himself up, comes over and says it's been strapped up. He said: ‘It's been put back into place, can I strap it up?’ and I'm like, ‘Are you sure?’.

“In the end he does it and then goes and gets the winner and that's a testament to himself.

“He deserved that for showing bravery, heart, character and desire and that's exactly what we want at this football club.”

Ollie Norburn

Contract expiry: June 30, 2025 (One year option available).

Ollie Norburn’s loan move away from the Fylde Coast back in January pretty much marked the end of his time in Tangerine.

Despite having a one-year option available as part of his current deal, it’s more than likely the midfielder will leave Bloomfield Road in the summer at the conclusion of his contract.

Having departed the Seasiders for more game time, the 32-year-old certainly has had his wish granted inside his first month with Wigan Athletic, with 14 appearances under his belt in all competitions.

Similarly to his start to the season with Blackpool, Norburn hasn’t been afraid of making a challenge, receiving four bookings at the Brick Community Stadium so far.

Jordan Rhodes

Jordan Rhodes

Like Norburn, Jordan Rhodes wanted to run down the final few months of his contract away from Bloomfield Road due to opportunities being limited in Bruce’s starting XI.

Since joining Mansfield Town, the 35-year-old has featured 11 times, scoring one goal.

