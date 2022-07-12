Stoke City launch ticket initiative for Blackpool home game for second consecutive season

Read More
The Seasiders make the trip to the bet365 Stadium on Saturday, August 6 for their first away game of the season.
For the game against Stoke, the home side are offering their season ticket holders the chance to purchase an additional ticket for the price of £10 for an adult and £5 for concessions (over 65s and Under-18s).
No details for the travelling Blackpool fans have been released yet.
It will be the second successive season Stoke have launched a ticket offer for their home game against Blackpool, with a crowd of 26,384 watching the Seasiders win 1-0 in March thanks to Josh Bowler’s late goal.
“There’s always a buzz around the first home fixture of a new season and from conversations I’ve had with supporters it’s clear how much they are looking forward to the Blackpool game,” Stoke’s chief operating officer Simon King said.
“We want to make it a memorable occasion, not only for our own fans but also for the players, particularly those who have joined the club this summer.
“We want the stadium to be rocking and would urge our season card holders to take advantage of the offer and bring along their family and friends.
“Ticket initiatives of this nature are an additional benefit of being a season card holder and we decided to deploy it for the first home game of the season as we look to attract a big crowd.”