He had looked set on getting the National League job, but the club have now decided to go in a different direction.

Steve Thompson has stood down from his management post after just six games. (Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)

Former Blackpool coach Steve Thompson is to leave National League club Oldham Athletic, it has been announced.

Thompson had been appointed interim manager of the non-league club, and worked alongside former Leeds United boss Neil Redfearn, following the sacking of David Unsworth.

He oversaw six games during his caretaker spell, winning three and drawing three however that is not enough to earn him the role on a permanent basis.

A club statement read: “Steve Thompson and Neil Redfearn have left their position as the interim management team ahead of the club making its next appointment.

“We would like to place on record our thanks to Steve and Neil for their work in taking charge of the first team during recent weeks.

“Academy manager Paul Murray will oversee training ahead of Saturday’s Emirates FA Cup tie against Altrincham.

“An announcement in relation to the managerial position will be made in due course.”

Thompson had been Oldham’s head of recruitment before being thrust into the dugout, and it was the fourth time in his coaching career that he had been asked to take the reigns of a club on a temporary basis.

He had been favourite for the role at Boundary Park at one point, but now the Latics are likely to go in a different direction.

Thompson's coaching career began at Blackpool when he was Head of Youth Development in 2005. He became first-team coach to Simon Grayson in 2006, and then assisted Tony Parkes and Ian Holloway, before taking the reigns when the latter departed for Crystal Palace.

Thompson did once want to take the job on a permanent basis, however Michael Appleton was appointed instead of him. He eventually departed the club for Huddersfield Town, and later worked at Leeds United, and Blackpool's Lanashire rivals Preston North End.