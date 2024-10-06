Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool suffered their first league defeat under Steve Bruce on Saturday afternoon.

The majority of the Seasiders starting XI failed to get going in the 2-0 defeat to Mansfield Town at Field Mill, as Will Evans’ first half brace proved to be the difference between the two sides.

James Husband was among the players who endured a disappointing game, with the Blackpool skipper substituted in the 72nd minute following his first start in three games due to an injury to Hayden Coulson.

As he left the pitch, the 30-year-old was greeted by some ironic cheers from the away end.

“He’s an experienced player and it wasn’t his day today,” said Bruce.

“It’s always disappointing to hear things like that, but it’s football and that’s what happens, he has to recover from it.

“The supporters are frustrated because they haven’t seen their team play well enough today, after what they’ve witnessed for the last month, people are going to get it - that’s nature.”