Steve Bruce shares gratitude to Blackpool fans ahead of Bloomfield Road league return

Blackpool boss has thanked the Seasiders faithful for their support during a difficult time for him and his family.

The 63-year-old was absent for a number of weeks following the death of his baby grandson Madison, before making his return to work in the recent FA Cup first round tie away to Gillingham.

Bruce was also in the dugout at Bloomfield Road for last week’s EFL Trophy meeting against Liverpool U21s, but this Saturday’s game with Northampton Town will be his first home game in the league for over a month.

“I’ve said before, the unbelievable support, that not just myself but all the family received, has been quite astonishing really,” he said.

“I wish I could thank each and every one of them individually. I thank them enormously for what they’ve dished out to the family.”

With Blackpool currently on a six-game winless run, Bruce is keen to get things bouncing at Bloomfield Road this weekend.

“I’ve really enjoyed the atmosphere the supporters create,” he added.

“We mustn’t forget, we’ve got to give them something to shout about. They want to see a team that epitomises them. They’re hardworking and think the world of their football team, so let’s hope we can give them what they deserve.”