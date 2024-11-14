Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ollie Norburn could come back into contention for Blackpool this weekend against Northampton Town.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The midfielder hasn’t featured for the Seasiders since Steve Bruce’s first game in charge of the club back in September, with a hamstring injury keeping him on the sidelines.

While earlier in the week it was thought Saturday’s game against the Cobblers may come too soon for the 32-year-old, with Bolton Wanderers on November 23 seeming more likely, Blackpool boss Steve Bruce has been left pleased with the progress he’s made in the last few days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thankfully we look as if we’ve come through Harrogate (in the EFL Trophy) unscathed, there’s one or two bumps and bruises but that’s normal,” he said.

“The good news is (Ollie) Norburn has been on the grass all week, so he’ll come into contention on Saturday.

“He typifies what I want: he’s a fierce competitor, he’s a man, and he’s a good player at this level - and you miss those. Having him out for a good couple of months hasn’t helped us for sure.

“We’re slowly but surely getting one or two back, but then you get people injured like Elkan (Baggott). We’ve had our fair share of it. Carrying six to eight injuries has become the norm, since I’ve walked into the building we always seem to have people missing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The simple facts are, we play far too many games. We’re asking a human being to do 12.5km every three days, with a competitive nature to the sprints. It’s incredible that everything has improved apart from injuries.”

If Norburn is available again at the weekend, he will face competition in midfield from Ryan Finnigan, who was on hand with an impressive equaliser in the 2-2 draw with Harrogate on Tuesday night.

“He’s another one that’s got over injury and has been looking for a bit of confidence,” Bruce added.

“The goal he scored will give him that confidence. Arguably, he could’ve been our best player on the night, which was good for him because he’s had a tough time.

“He’s young and has been injured - it’s not quite happened for him for a good few months, but all of a sudden he’s played three out of four games.”