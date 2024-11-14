Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There will be an opportunity for a striker to claim an opportunity in Blackpool’s starting XI against Northampton Town this weekend.

The Seasiders have regularly opted for a front two of Kyle Joseph and Dom Ballard in League One when both have been fit this season, but with the latter away on international duty with England U20s, another forward will now get a chance.

In Tuesday night’s EFL Trophy tie away to Harrogate Town, Jordan Rhodes and Ashley Fletcher started up front, with teenager Terry Bondo being introduced in the second half.

Ahead of the visit of the Cobblers to Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon, Blackpool boss Steve Bruce said: “Let’s hope I pick the right one to go with Kyle (Joseph). Every week is an opportunity. I said to the lads at Harrogate, ‘here’s your chance, go and take it.’

“Ryan Finnigan took it (against Harrogate after scoring the equaliser), how can I leave him out on Saturday. I was delighted with the kid. That’s how it goes in football, it swings very quickly.”

A number of the Seasiders’ strikers haven’t really got going this season, with summer signing Fletcher enduring a frustrating time in particular.

The 29-year-old has only been able to find the back of the net since arriving on the Fylde Coast, and has been unable to improve on his recent disappointing spells with the likes of Wigan Athletic and Sheffield Wednesday.

“There’s no doubt at all he’s having a little bit of a disappointing time,” Bruce stated.

“He’s a little bit short of confidence at the minute, so we all need to rally around him and see if we can get the best out of him.

“We know the kid has got a bit of talent, but it hasn’t really happened for him just yet. However, he’s got to keep bashing away and do all of the basics well again to hopefully turn a corner.

“He’s had a disappointing start to his career here, but he’s got to find that resilience that every player has.

“If I had a bottle with confidence in it then life would be much easier. We’ve got to try and help him.”

On the back of his debut against Liverpool U21s in the EFL Trophy earlier this month, and his 30-minute outing off the bench away to Harrogate, 17-year-old Bondo could be another option for this weekend’s game in the absence of Ballard.

“He’s got a chance,” Bruce added.

“I’ve only asked them to play 60 minutes against Birmingham in the youth team, and he’s in my thoughts for sure.

“There’s nothing like a young one to give everyone a lift, so there could be a way in for him.

“He could’ve scored against Liverpool and Harrogate, but one thing he did do straightaway was make an impact. The crowd got right behind him, and it was great to see.

“Everybody wants somebody who’s come through the academy. I’ve always enjoyed bringing young lads through, and he could be the next one.”