Steve Bruce states Blackpool need to do the basics right on a regular basis to find some consistency in League One.

On the back of their first league win since the end of September away to Bristol Rovers last week, the Seasiders came crashing back down with a 2-1 defeat against Birmingham City in the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon.

Bruce’s side return to action this evening, as they travel to the Croud Meadow to take on Shrewsbury Town - who have recently appointed Gareth Ainsworth as their new manager.

In his pre-match press conference, the Salop boss shared his admiration for Blackpool’s head coach, and issued a warning to his side concerning the 63-year-old’s winning mentality.

Bruce has been left unimpressed by the inconsistency of the Seasiders in recent times, and insists their performances to be vastly improved to get a string of victories under their belt.

“We’re not winning enough - we had one against Bristol that can hopefully be a platform,” he said.

“What we have been is inconsistent. I could level that at a few injuries, but I don’t want to make that as an excuse.

“We’ve been up and done too quickly. The first half on Sunday in particular disappointed me because we were nowhere near what was required to win any match - we didn’t do the basics well enough.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been involved in a game where I’ve brought on four people at half time, and to be honest I could’ve made seven or eight. The players have got to know me in that respect, and know what we demand.

“If we get beat, then I’ll accept that, but when we don’t put enough endeavour in - that doesn’t sit well with me.

“We have to find a way to win. You can’t play well every week, but you’ve got to do the basics to give yourself a chance.”