Blackpool have had their fair share of injuries this season and find themselves short in key areas heading into a busy festive period.

Heading into Wednesday night’s game away to Shrewsbury Town, the Seasiders could be without up to nine players, including the suspended Olly Casey and Ollie Norburn.

Jordan Rhodes and Odel Offiah became latest additions to Steve Bruce’s injury list at the weekend, with the pair being forced off in the second half of the 2-1 defeat to Birmingham City in the FA Cup.

“It’s difficult, there’s no question about that,” said the Blackpool head coach.

“Jordan Rhodes had just scored a goal and had to be taken off - it’s a frustration and a disappointment for us all, but that’s the way it is.

“It’s a simple concussion injury for Jordan, and we know what he needs now. He’ll have a few days rest to go with the protocols because he was clean out.

“I don’t expect him to be available until the middle of next week, so that will rule him out on Saturday (against Rotherham United) as well.

“Odel is touch-and-go. He felt his hip, and initially we thought it was his groin. We’ll see how he is - it’s too early to call, but we’ll give him as long as we can to make a decision.

“I think he would definitely be fine for Saturday, and we’re still hopeful for a late test tomorrow.”

Bruce states he wouldn’t be against giving opportunities to youth players if needed against the Shrews.

“That doesn’t faze me, if that’s the case, then that’s the case,” he added.

“We have to get on with it. We’re all deeply disappointed but that’s the way it is. If I have to fill the bench with the young ones then I’ll do that.”