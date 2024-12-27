Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce was pleased with the way his side performed in their 2-1 Boxing Day defeat away to Wrexham.

The Seasiders were cruelly denied a point at a foggy Racecourse Ground, after a late penalty was awarded against them for handball in the box, despite the contact being with Olly Casey’s back.

Ashley Fletcher had put the visitors ahead inside the opening three minutes, before a Paul Mullin wondergoal and Steven Fletcher’s converted spot kick turned the game around in favour of the Welsh outfit.

Despite not coming away with anything, Bruce admits there were positives with the way Blackpool performed against one of the toughest opponents in League One, with things not set to get any easier with a trip to Birmingham City to come on Sunday.

“Once we got over the first 15/20 minutes which we knew was coming (at the start of the second half), we had the confidence to stay on the ball and play around them,” he said.

“I was delighted with their performance against a team that’s going to be there or thereabouts. We’ve gone to Charlton, we’ve gone to Huddersfield - we’ve gone to different places and played very well, so we’ll get ready for another big game at St Andrew’s on Sunday.

“It’s not easy at the minute because we’ve not got a lot of wide players for what we’re trying to do, but Rome wasn’t built in a day. It's a total change for all of the players. I’ve been there for the best part of three months now, so it’ll take a bit of time.”