Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool are set to welcome CJ Hamilton back into contention for their final game of 2024 away to Birmingham City.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Bruce’s side have been hit with a number of injury issues this season, but there problems are set to ease heading into 2025

The Seasiders were able to welcome Sonny Carey back to their matchday squad for their 2-1 defeat to Wrexham on Boxing Day - with the midfielder named among the substitutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside the 23-year-old, CJ Hamilton has also been able to return to full training in recent times, and could be the next one to return ahead of Blackpool’s game away to Birmingham City on Sunday afternoon.

Providing an update on the injury situation after the loss at the Racecourse Ground, Bruce said: “We’re getting one or two back. Sonny (Carey) was very bright when he came on, and gave us composure to stay on the ball, so that’s food for thought.

“We’ll have a look tomorrow to see what we’ve got and get ready to go again on Sunday.

“CJ will train tomorrow. He’s a bit like Sonny where we’ll have to be careful because we’ve not got any U21s. We’ll look around the New Year if there’s a game we can fit in somewhere.

“Elkan Baggott is another. We’ve probably got everyone fit. The more options you’ve got can only make life easier.

“We’ll have to be careful, and we will be.”