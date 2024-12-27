Plan mapped out for return of Blackpool key man ahead of Birmingham City game
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Steve Bruce’s side have been hit with a number of injury issues this season, but there problems are set to ease heading into 2025
The Seasiders were able to welcome Sonny Carey back to their matchday squad for their 2-1 defeat to Wrexham on Boxing Day - with the midfielder named among the substitutes.
Alongside the 23-year-old, CJ Hamilton has also been able to return to full training in recent times, and could be the next one to return ahead of Blackpool’s game away to Birmingham City on Sunday afternoon.
Providing an update on the injury situation after the loss at the Racecourse Ground, Bruce said: “We’re getting one or two back. Sonny (Carey) was very bright when he came on, and gave us composure to stay on the ball, so that’s food for thought.
“We’ll have a look tomorrow to see what we’ve got and get ready to go again on Sunday.
“CJ will train tomorrow. He’s a bit like Sonny where we’ll have to be careful because we’ve not got any U21s. We’ll look around the New Year if there’s a game we can fit in somewhere.
“Elkan Baggott is another. We’ve probably got everyone fit. The more options you’ve got can only make life easier.
“We’ll have to be careful, and we will be.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.