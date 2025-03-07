Steve Bruce issues update on Blackpool defender's long-awaited return from injury

Blackpool defender Andy Lyons is finally set to make his return to action following a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The 24-year-old hasn’t played a competitive minute in over 12 months, after suffering an ACL injury away to Leyton Orient last February.

While the former Republic of Ireland youth international has spent over a month back in training, the club has been cautious about throwing him back into match action.

After a lengthy wait, the Seasiders have now been able to arrange a friendly that will hopefully open up a path for Lyons to get some League One appearances under his belt before the end of the current campaign.

“We’ve got a game in Carlisle on Tuesday, so we need to get some football into him,” Blackpool boss Steve Bruce explained.

“He’s got a critical time coming up, he’s worked extremely hard to get back to where he is, so let’s hope he can stay injury-free.

“This is the start of it, and hopefully if he gets through that and then spends another week with us, we can start integrating him into the team and get a couple of games for him.

“We need him to stay well and stay fit, and it’ll be important to play football this year. Can he be the player we all know he was in the Championship? There’s still a difficult road ahead for the kid. He’s had a tough time, so let’s hope he gets a break.”

Other injury news

Elsewhere on the injury front, the Seasiders could be facing two additional blows ahead of their trip to Barnsley on Saturday afternoon, with both Sammy Silvera and CJ Hamilton suffering problems this week.

Meanwhile, Tom Bloxham is at least one more week away from making his return from a calf injury.

“We’ve got a bit of a problem with CJ (Hamilton), he’s not 100 percent just yet,” Bruce stated.

“Sammy Silvera has a knock as well, but apart from (Tom) Bloxham, everyone else should be okay.

CJ Hamilton | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

“I’ll know more tomorrow. One has twisted their ankle, and one has felt something in the back of his leg. It could be muscle again with CJ; if it is then he won’t play.

“Sammy has rocked his ankle a bit, so we’ll have to see how serious that is.”

