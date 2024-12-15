Steve Bruce defends 'harsh' call in Blackpool's victory over Reading

Steve Bruce admits it was a tough call to leave Zac Ashworth out of Blackpool’s starting XI for the 3-0 victory over Reading.

The ex-West Brom had produced a strong display in the Seasiders’ previous outing away to Shrewsbury Town, but was dropped back down to the bench for the returning Olly Casey - who was back after serving his one-match suspension.

Bruce states he just couldn’t leave out the 23-year-old due to the impact he’s had in Tangerine throughout the season so far.

The former Manchester United defender was rewarded for making the tough call, with Casey among Blackpool’s key performers in the back line.

“I had to make a big decision because Zac Ashworth played very well; it was harsh,” Bruce admitted.

“I just thought, week in and week out, big Olly (Casey) has been our most consistent performer so I went with him for his experience - even though he’s young.

“He’s played like that all season, he’s never let us down. He’s a very, very decent centre back who can only get better, so I’m delighted for him

“He’s an old fashioned centre back - you would hate to play against him, he’s all arms and legs. He heads it and he’s brave, and tough. He’s been up there with the best performers.”