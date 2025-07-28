Blackpool’s EFL Trophy group stage fixtures have been confirmed.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool have discovered when their EFL Trophy group stage fixtures will take place.

Following last month’s draw, communications have taken place concerning where and when games will be staged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Seasiders will kick start their action in Group B of the northern section at home against League Two outfit Barrow on Tuesday September 16 (K.O. 7pm).

Just under a month later, Steve Bruce’s side will be back at Bloomfield Road once again, this time to face Nottingham Forest U21s (October 14, K.O. 7pm).

Meanwhile, their away game in the group comes against Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park on November 11, with the same kick off time as the two previous fixtures.

Here’s the full draw:

Group A (Northern section) - Salford City, Stockport County, Wigan Athletic, Wolves U21s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Group B (Northern section) - Barrow, Blackpool, Tranmere Rovers, Nottingham Forest U21s.

Group C (Northern section) - Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers, Grimsby Town, Everton U21s.

Group D (Northern section) - Barnsley, Lincoln City, Notts County, Manchester United U21s.

Group E (Northern section) - Bolton Wanderers, Oldham Athletic, Rotherham United, Manchester City U21s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Group F (Northern section) - Harrogate Town, Huddersfield Town, Mansfield Town, Newcastle United U21s.

Group G (Northern section) - Accrington Stanley, Fleetwood Town, Port Vale, Leeds United U21s.

Group H (Northern section) - Burton Albion, Chesterfield, Crewe Alexandra, Liverpool U21s.

Group A (Southern section) - Cardiff City, Exeter City, Newport County, Arsenal U21s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Group B (Southern section) - Bristol Rovers, Cheltenham Town, Plymouth Argyle, Tottenham Hotspur U21s.

Group C (Southern section) - Northampton Town, Shrewsbury Town, Walsall, Chelsea U21s.

Group D (Southern section) - Milton Keynes Dons, Reading, Swindon Town, West Ham United U21s.

Group E (Southern section) - AFC Wimbledon, Bromley, Stevenage, Crystal Palace U21s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Group F (Southern section) - Crawley Town, Leyton Orient, Peterborough United, Aston Villa U21s.

Group G (Southern section) - Colchester United, Gillingham, Wycombe Wanderers, Fulham U21s.

Group H (Southern section) - Barnet, Cambridge United, Luton Town, Brighton & Hove Albion U21s.

Your next story from the Gazette: Blackpool goalkeeper opens up on River Plate experience - and coming through with World Cup winner.