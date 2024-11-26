The 63-year-old had his say on Blackpool’s triumph down on Tuesday evening.

Steve Bruce believed Blackpool were 'well worth' their 2-0 win against Bristol Rovers on Tuesday night.

The Seasiders won for the first time in the league since the end of September. It was also the first time in five league outings that they tasted victory on their travels.

Blackpool had to survive early pressure from Rovers but went in front through a Bryant Bilongo own goal. Lee Evans doubled the visitors' lead after his shot was blocked by the hands of James Wilson.

In his post-match assessment, Bruce said to BBC Radio Lancashire: "I’m pleased for them. They’ve been working hard and haven’t quite got the rewards. "We've been punished in the last minute of games.

"In the first 15 minutes, we had to batten down the hatches a little bit. Once we scored that little bit of confidence came back and you could see everyone was enjoying it. I thought we were well worth the win.

"Sometimes you don’t always get your rewards. It’s been a tough few weeks for everyone concerned. We’ve got back on track again."

Evans' second-half penalty was scored in front of the travelling faithful who had made one of the longest journeys of the season. The game was originally scheduled to be played on a Saturday, but it had to be rescheduled for midweek. It was suggested that just under 200 supporters made the trip and they were thanked for their unwavering support down in the West Country.

Bruce added: "Fair play to them, to come and support your team on a horrible night like tonight. Well done. I don’t think many of them will be at work tomorrow but fair play to them.

"That’s what football is all about, the supporters. Fair play to them, it took hours to get here and it will take hours to get home. Thankfully we’ve given them a victory to shout about which is good."