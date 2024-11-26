The team news is out for Bristol Rovers v Blackpool in the EFL League One.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Bruce has made a change between the sticks. On-loan Everton goalkeeper Harry Tyrer comes in for Richard O’Donnell. Tyrer has been on the bench for the last four league matches, and hasn't started a league game since the 5-1 defeat to Peterborough United. He was in between the sticks for the goalless draw with Harrogate Town which saw the Seasiders win 7-6 on penalties.

Matthew Pennington comes in with Jordan Gabriel not even in the 18-man squad. England under-20 international Dom Ballard also gets a start. He came off the bench on Saturday and is rewarded for a positive showing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Onomah makes the bench having not made a match day squad in the league for the last three matches. There’s no place in the match day squad for Hayden Coulson who came off against Bolton Wanderers with a suspected quad injury. Albie Morgan, Andy Lyons, CJ Hamilton, Elkan Baggott, Jake Beesley and Sonny Carey are also missing.

Dominic Thompson is named among the substitutes. He's not featured much in the league during Bruce's reign with a nine minute cameo against Leyton Orient his only appearance this term. This is just the second time Thompson has made the match day squad in the league this term.

All in all, there’s three changes, and it appears Bruce has gone with a back four. Odeluga Offiah is at right-back. Matthew Pennington comes in for Gabriel at centre half and will partner Olly Casey with James Husband at left-back.

Rob Apter is on the right hand side with Lee Evans and Oliver Norburn in the middle and Elliot Embleton on the left. Kyle Joseph and Dom Ballard will lead the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for the hosts, they've hade one change. Bryant Bilongo comes in for Clinton Mola. Joel Senior was a doubt, and he hasn’t made the match day squad this evening.

Bristol Rovers vs Blackpool team news

Here are the two teams in full.

Bristol Rovers XI: Griffiths, Moore, Wilson (C), Taylor, Martin, Hutchinson, Conteh, McCormick, Bilongo, Forde, and Lindsay.

Bristol Rovers subs: Mola, Sinclair, Ward, Sotiriou, Thomas, O'Donkor, and Forbes.

Blackpool XI: Tyrer, Husband, Pennington, Norburn, Evans, Joseph, Embleton, Ballard, Casey, Offiah, and Apter.

Blackpool Subs: O'Donnell, Fletcher, Rhodes, Onomah, Thompson, Ashworth, and Finnigan.