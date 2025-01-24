Steve Bruce addresses the likelihood of Blackpool adding another loanee this window

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Steve Bruce admits adding an extra loanee to the Blackpool squad would be an alternative to the club’s current plans.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seasiders are currently on the search for the new striker following Kyle Joseph’s move to Hull City for a reported £2.5million.

Bruce has admitted that finding a replacement for the 23-year-old is the only additional option he needs to add this month, and has reiterated that he will only add an individual that will be an improvement on what he’s already got.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool have utilised the loan market on a number of occasions in the past. Harry Tyrer (Everton), Odel Offiah (Brighton & Hove Albion) and Elkan Baggott (Ipswich Town) are all currently on temporary deals from the summer, while Sammy Silvera has linked up with the squad this month from Middlesbrough.

With Southampton youngster Dom Ballard heading back to St Mary’s earlier this month, the Seasiders do have room for one more loanee if required.

“It’s another market we can address,” Bruce said.

“We’ve got four players on loan, so we’ve only got one space left in that department.

“If there’s someone who can do us a job until the summer, then that’s an alternative. We’re trying all sorts, so let’s see what happens.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool are looking for a Kyle Joseph replacement (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

Bruce has admitted he’s not expecting any new arrivals ahead of Blackpool’s trip to St James Park to take on Exeter City on Saturday afternoon.

“I wouldn’t have thought so, it’ll be early next week if anything,” he added.

“It’s no secret that we are on the lookout and we’ve made a lot of inquiries. We need one (further signing this month), if we can find the right one, and it’d have to be that.

“I won’t bring in someone to make up the numbers. If they can improve the team, then we’ll act, and that’s the way I’ve always tried to manage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If we can’t get the right one in January, then we’ll wait, because otherwise we’re never going to improve. We’ve still got three or four strikers on the books who have done well, and (Tom) Bloxham can play down the middle.

“We are actively looking, and trying our best, but if they’re not there then we have to be patient and wait until the summer where there’s more to choose from.

“It’d be wrong for me to bring someone in just for the sake of it, it’s got to be the right profile of what we want. At this moment, we’ve made enquiries over two or three, so we’ll see how they progress in the next couple of days.

“It is a striker we’re looking at, I’m quite happy with what we’ve got everywhere else. We’ve brought in a couple and let six go.”