Blackpool assistant coach Steve Agnew will take charge of the Seasiders again this evening for the game away to Peterborough United.

The 58-year-old oversaw Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Barnsley in Steve Bruce’s absence following the death of his four-month-old grandson.

Agnew has worked alongside the Blackpool boss for a number years at various different clubs, which has resulted in a strong relationship between the two.

“I found it fine (at the weekend), I enjoyed it - apart from the last minute of Saturday’s game,” he said.

“Day-to-day we work together and coach the team, with delivery of meetings whether it’s feedback, reviews or looking at the opposition. It’s something we’ve done for many years, so nothing is really different.

“Once the game kicks off, of course you’re the front man that has to lead the team through that 90-minute period.

“I spoke very briefly to the manager, he’s obviously got a difficult situation with his family.

“We’ve got a lot of trust in each other because we’ve worked together for so long, and that will work to get the results we want.

“We’ve known each other a long time, so we’re very tight and very close, and I’m sure that’ll continue for a long time.”