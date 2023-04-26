News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
14 hours ago Government website error causes emergency alert confusion
10 hours ago Facebook down for hundreds of users across UK
10 hours ago Primark launches online delivery service for more UK stores
11 hours ago Sainsbury’s cuts cost of more items for Nectar customers
13 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
13 hours ago How to keep children safe online amidst growing online sexual abuse

Stephen Dobbie sends emphatic message to Blackpool players ahead of crunch Millwall clash

Friday night’s clash against Millwall in front of the TV cameras gives Blackpool a perfect opportunity to pile the pressure on their relegation rivals.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 26th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read
Read More
Ex-Norwich City man on return from injury, Blackpool's survival chances & Stephe...

That’s the message from interim boss Stephen Dobbie, who has cut the gap to safety to just three points after winning two of his four games in charge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

While the outlook still looks bleak, with the Seasiders bemoaning a worse goal difference and other sides in and around them playing each other, Dobbie’s men are still in the fight.

Most Popular

If Pool can claim another victory in their final home game of the season on Friday that should give themselves a chance of at least taking it down to the final day.

“When we walked in after the Birmingham game and heard QPR were winning, the boys put their heads down,” Dobbie said.

Hide Ad

“But as soon as they all came in, I told them to forget about it because we’re still alive and had we not won this game, we wouldn’t have been.

Hide Ad

“When we come in on Monday, we’ve got something to train and be ready for and that’s all we can ask for.

Dobbie has given the Seasiders a slim chance of staying up with two games left to goDobbie has given the Seasiders a slim chance of staying up with two games left to go
Dobbie has given the Seasiders a slim chance of staying up with two games left to go

“It was said before that if we can get to this stage of the season and we’re still fighting, then in that dressing room we’re starting to believe that we can do it.

Hide Ad

“Hopefully we win on Friday and we can put pressure on the other ones.”

Dobbie is certainly putting his name in the frame to take the head coach role on a full-time basis after enjoying a strong start to his caretaker reign.

Hide Ad

The 40-year-old, who was previously in charge of the club’s development squad, was given the job until the end of the season following Mick McCarthy’s abrupt exit earlier this month.

It came after the veteran boss won just two of his 14 games in charge, a record Dobbie has matched in just four games at the helm.

Hide Ad

“It’s all you can ask for,” Dobbie said.

“When I first came in it was all about getting confidence into these players and believing they can come to places like Birmingham, who are way up the table, and win.

“The boys have shown that in terms of how they’re approaching the games.”

Related topics:Stephen DobbieTV camerasBlackpoolSeasidersMillwallBirminghamQPRMick McCarthy