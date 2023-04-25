Ex-Norwich City man on return from injury, Blackpool's survival chances & Stephen Dobbie

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was only the midfielder’s fourth appearance in tangerine since making the move during the transfer window.

Trybull returned to training last week though and was named among the substitute’s on Saturday against Birmingham City.

The 30-year-old is now hoping he can still have an impact in Blackpool’s final two games of the campaign, with the final one coming against his former side Norwich City.

“I’m very happy to be back with the squad,” he told Tangerine TV.

“The weekend was a good start and I’m very pleased to be back. Hopefully the last few games I can help.

Trybull hasn't played since injuring his hamstring in the game against Rotherham in January

“It was really disappointing (to pick up the injury). I just came and had started a couple of games and then I injured myself, but it is how it is. That’s how it is in life sometimes.

“I wish I could help more but I hope I can have some influence for the last couple of games.”

Despite being with the club for just three months, Trybull is already onto his third manager at Bloomfield Road.

Stephen Dobbie is the man now tasked with keeping the Seasiders in the Championship, albeit only on an interim basis until the end of the season.

“The first impressions are very good. He has a clear plan with how he wants to play, how he wants to attack and defend so let’s see,” Trybull added.

“It was an important win on the weekend and our hopes are still there that we can stay in the league.

“It’s not easy when you come in and since winter you have three different managers, but we have to take things as they come.

“We’ve done good during the last few weeks but unfortunately we haven’t always got the results and the points we wanted. But we have to keep going for the last few games and try our best.

