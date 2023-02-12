Trybull, Nelson and Lavery: Injury update following Blackpool's stalemate against Rotherham United

The midfielder was forced to hobble off on Saturday during the first-half of Blackpool’s goalless draw against Rotherham United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trybull looked visibly gutted as he left the pitch on just his fourth Blackpool appearance and had to be consoled by his teammates.

He joins the likes of Charlie Goode and Marvin Ekpiteta in picking up a hamstring injury, but it’s a problem that has plagued the Seasiders going back two or three seasons.

Explaining Trybull’s withdrawal against the Millers, Blackpool boss Mick McCarthy said: “It’s his hamstring, that’s another one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve had some really bad injuries that are going to cause us some issues because we can’t pick them.

“But the lads that come in have got to pick up the baton and get on with it.”

Trybull picked up his injury midway through the first-half on Saturday

Pool had already been dealt a blow before kick-off with news that Curtis Nelson was not available to be picked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s got a sore groin, so he couldn’t play. We weren’t going to risk him,” McCarthy added.

“I said to him, I don’t want him to give it a go because we’ve got enough injuries long-term.

“He thinks he’ll be alright for Wednesday. It was just stupid to risk him on Saturday. I go for the bigger portion of the games - if you have to miss one, you miss one. But he’ll be alright.”

Nelson wasn’t the only unavailable player though, Shayne Lavery was also omitted from the 18 after also picking up a knock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s twisted his ankle. It might be a couple of weeks,” McCarthy confirmed.

That puts even more pressure on Jerry Yates to stay fit, given he’s now Blackpool’s only fit and available striker, given Gary Madine is still suspended for three games and Jake Beesley is out for the remainder of the season.

Yates also looked to have picked up a knock on Saturday playing against his former club, but he managed to play on through the pain barrier.