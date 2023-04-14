News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Drake Bell: Nickelodeon star ‘is safe’ after police appeal for help
2 hours ago Body found in search of hiker on Ben Nevis
3 hours ago Take That rumoured to reunite for King’s coronation
4 hours ago Aldi & M&S revive Twitter feud
4 hours ago Scientists fear Dengue fever outbreak after British woman infected
5 hours ago Body found in search for missing woman who vanished during dog walk

Stephen Dobbie on Blackpool's survival chances, Wigan & Shaun Maloney

Stephen Dobbie knows there’s no room for error if Blackpool are going to have any chance of pulling off the great escape.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 14th Apr 2023, 11:00 BST- 2 min read
Read More
Is Stephen Dobbie interested in taking Blackpool's head coach role full time?

Despite the outlook looking bleak, Pool sitting seven points off safety with just five games remaining, Dobbie is refusing to give up until it’s mathematically impossible.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The club’s interim boss, who takes charge of his first home game on Saturday when Blackpool face bottom side Wigan, knows it’s last chance saloon for the Seasiders.

Most Popular

“I think every game now is must win,” he said.

“Obviously we’ve had the first one, but the next two games at home are going to be vital and going into Birmingham we’ll know where we are.

Hide Ad

“It’s all about encouragement. I’m sure the fans are going to be roaring the team on and the boys’ enthusiasm has been up this week.

Hide Ad

“The approach hasn’t been any different. As I’ve already said, when we were on the bus back from Luton last week the work had already started. The work is already done. The work will already start for West Brom (on Tuesday) as well.

Shaun Maloney is Wigan's third boss of the campaignShaun Maloney is Wigan's third boss of the campaign
Shaun Maloney is Wigan's third boss of the campaign

“Hopefully we get the result we’re looking for and if that happens, we’ll be straight onto West Brom because they are two massive games.”

Hide Ad

Wigan, like Blackpool, are also onto their third manager of the campaign with Shaun Maloney taking the reins after Kolo Toure’s departure at the end of January.

Matters have improved slightly under the Scot, but because of a recent three-point deduction the Latics prop up the table on just 34 points.

Hide Ad

“Shaun trying to implement his own style,” Dobbie added.

“He obviously worked with the Belgian national team with Roberto (Martinez). I know Roberto and how he works, so Shaun will have learned a lot there.

Hide Ad

“It should be interesting. I was on the side with Rob Edwards last week and I played with him, now I’ll be on the side with Shaun and I know him too. You’re getting to the age now where you’re starting to coach against guys you used to play against.

“But it should be an exciting game and I’m sure he’ll be looking to come here and get the win.”

Related topics:WiganBlackpoolStephen DobbieSeasidersWest BromLutonBirmingham