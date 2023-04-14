Despite the outlook looking bleak, Pool sitting seven points off safety with just five games remaining, Dobbie is refusing to give up until it’s mathematically impossible.

The club’s interim boss, who takes charge of his first home game on Saturday when Blackpool face bottom side Wigan, knows it’s last chance saloon for the Seasiders.

“I think every game now is must win,” he said.

“Obviously we’ve had the first one, but the next two games at home are going to be vital and going into Birmingham we’ll know where we are.

“It’s all about encouragement. I’m sure the fans are going to be roaring the team on and the boys’ enthusiasm has been up this week.

“The approach hasn’t been any different. As I’ve already said, when we were on the bus back from Luton last week the work had already started. The work is already done. The work will already start for West Brom (on Tuesday) as well.

Shaun Maloney is Wigan's third boss of the campaign

“Hopefully we get the result we’re looking for and if that happens, we’ll be straight onto West Brom because they are two massive games.”

Wigan, like Blackpool, are also onto their third manager of the campaign with Shaun Maloney taking the reins after Kolo Toure’s departure at the end of January.

Matters have improved slightly under the Scot, but because of a recent three-point deduction the Latics prop up the table on just 34 points.

“Shaun trying to implement his own style,” Dobbie added.

“He obviously worked with the Belgian national team with Roberto (Martinez). I know Roberto and how he works, so Shaun will have learned a lot there.

“It should be interesting. I was on the side with Rob Edwards last week and I played with him, now I’ll be on the side with Shaun and I know him too. You’re getting to the age now where you’re starting to coach against guys you used to play against.