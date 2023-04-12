'Five cup finals': Fighting talk from Stephen Dobbie on Blackpool's survival chances

The Seasiders are seven points adrift of safety with just five games remaining ahead of next weekend’s bottom-of-the-table clash against Wigan Athletic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool were much improved at Luton on Easter Monday in Dobbie’s first game in charge but still suffered a third 3-1 defeat on the spin.

Nevertheless, Dobbie is remaining positive ahead of five “cup finals” between now and the end of the campaign.

When it was put to Dobbie that Blackpool’s relegation has still not been confirmed, the 40-year-old said: “Of course. We’ve got two home games coming up which will obviously be vital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What’s left? Six games, now five. We’re obviously down at the bottom fighting for our lives but if you can’t take these kinds of challenges on in football then you’re in the wrong game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The boys will rest on Tuesday because they’ve been busy over the Easter weekend and planning will start on the bus on the way home for Wigan.”

Interim boss Stephen Dobbie is refusing to give up on survival

Dobbie was promoted to the caretaker role over the weekend following the exit of Mick McCarthy, who departed the club alongside assistant Terry Connor a day after the disastrous 3-1 defeat to Cardiff City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite McCarthy’s 80-day reign not working out on the pitch, Dobbie only has good things to say about him off it.

“Mick and TC were fantastic,” the Scot said. “They integrated me so I knew the players already and I’ve got to know the ones I didn’t know, so it was quite easy working with the group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They’re all great lads and they want the best for the football club.

“I just had a talk with them to say we’re all in this together, so let’s see what we can do. It’s six cup finals and obviously five now, so let’s put this to bed and look forward to Wigan.”

Advertisement Hide Ad