Blackpool player ratings gallery: 8/10 for returning Man City man during improved display against Luton

There were some promising signs despite Blackpool falling to a third straight 3-1 defeat on Easter Monday, this time against promotion-chasing Luton.
The Seasiders squandered a first-half lead in Stephen Dobbie’s first game in charge to lose their eighth away game on the spin.
Despite the result, there were some signs for optimism, with Blackpool looking well organised during an impressive first-half display.
Here’s how Pool’s players rated:
1. Disappointment
Despite an improved display, it was a third straight 3-1 defeat for the Seasiders Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
2. Chris Maxwell - 6/10
Preferred to Dan Grimshaw. Much quicker off his goalline and made two or three important stops, but couldn’t do much about the three goals. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
3. Andy Lyons - 7/10
In for Jordan Gabriel and headed Blackpool in front with his fourth goal since signing in January. Could have had a second too. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
4. Curtis Nelson - 6/10
Won some important headers and blocked plenty, but given plenty to do up against Luton’s lively frontline. Wore the armband with Connolly starting on the bench. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth