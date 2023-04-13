Is Stephen Dobbie interested in taking Blackpool's head coach role full time?

The 40-year-old is currently in charge of the first-team in a caretaker role following the recent departure of Mick McCarthy.

That came after the Seasiders had suffered a disastrous 3-1 defeat to Cardiff City which all but confirmed their relegation to League One.

Dobbie was more than happy to take the role on an interim basis but was given just one day of preparation ahead of the Easter Monday trip to Luton Town.

While Blackpool were much improved, especially in the first-half, they squandered the lead to lose 3-1 for the third game running.

It leaves the Seasiders seven points adrift of safety with just five games of the season remaining.

While Dobbie, the club’s development squad boss, didn’t commit to wanting the job full time, he didn’t rule it out either.

Could we see Dobbie installed as the club's permanent head coach?

“You never know,” he said.

“It’s obviously an honour to come in as an interim manner into a club where I’ve got great history with the fans.

“It’s one game at a time just now, so let’s see where we get to.”

It’s been a whirlwind few days for the club’s former forward, who spent four separate loan spells with the Seasiders during his playing career.

The Scot took charge of training on Sunday before the squad travelled down to Kenilworth Road for their Easter Monday encounter.

Dobbie reveals he never had any doubts about taking on the role and he’s now excited to see what he can implement between now and Saturday’s bottom-of-the-table clash against Wigan Athletic.

“I got the call late Friday night and my answer was ‘yes, definitely’. I love the club, I played for the club for a long time and had success,” he said.

“Obviously I coach now and I know the players, so with Mick and TC (assistant Terry Connor) moving on I knew I could help out.

“It was a late call so it was a case of getting up early in the morning and watching a lot of their games.

