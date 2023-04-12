News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool next manager odds: Ex-QPR, Birmingham City & Oxford United men in the frame

Blackpool might have just installed Stephen Dobbie as interim boss, but they’re still on the hunt for a permanent head coach to start work at the end of the season.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 12th Apr 2023, 08:00 BST

The Seasiders appointed Mick McCarthy on a short-term basis until the end of the season in January following the sacking of Michael Appleton, but McCarthy himself departed last week following a poor run of results.

Dobbie has been tasked with overseeing matters for the final five games of the season, having taken charge of his first fixture at the weekend in the defeat to Luton.

But it’s hoped a permanent head coach will be installed once the season ends to help start the rebuild at Bloomfield Road following what has been a challenging campaign in the Championship.

Here’s the latest bookies’ odds according to BetVictor...

Stephen Dobbie has the job until the end of the season, but who will get it long-term?

1. In the frame?

Stephen Dobbie has the job until the end of the season, but who will get it long-term?

A whole host of names have been included in the betting at 33/1. These include former Luton boss Nathan Jones (pictured), Scott Parker, Neil Lennon, Pete Wild, Chris Hughton, Joey Barton, Danny Cowley and even Steven Gerrard.

2. Multiple names - 33/1

A whole host of names have been included in the betting at 33/1. These include former Luton boss Nathan Jones (pictured), Scott Parker, Neil Lennon, Pete Wild, Chris Hughton, Joey Barton, Danny Cowley and even Steven Gerrard.

Given he was only sacked by Blackpool in January, this one is highly unlikely.

3. Michael Appleton - 25/1

Given he was only sacked by Blackpool in January, this one is highly unlikely.

Having just been potted by Reading, Ince is another unusual name to make the list. Similarly to Appleton, this one is highly unlikely.

4. Paul Ince - 20/1

Having just been potted by Reading, Ince is another unusual name to make the list. Similarly to Appleton, this one is highly unlikely.

