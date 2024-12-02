Southampton loanee Dom Ballard states the importance of first-team football has been amplified during his loan spell with Blackpool so far.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 19-year-old made the move to the Fylde Coast during the summer in the search of regular League One football after a stint with Reading last season was cut short by injury.

Ballard’s spell in Tangerine has proven to be hit and miss so far, with the striker only managing one goal in all competitions, despite some early promising signs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside playing for the Seasiders, the youngster has also represented England U20s in this campaign’s first three international breaks.

While away from Bloomfield Road, he has scored two goals and provided one assist for Paul Nevin’s side.

“It’s an honour to play for your country - no matter what level,” Ballard told Tangerine TV.

“I’ve got a really good group of friends, boys I have been with since I was 15 - it’s enjoyable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Obviously if we have a game then I miss it, but if we don’t it’s a nice little getaway to a different country or a reset because the schedule here is manic.

“In the grand scheme of things, first-team football is the most important thing. I’ve learnt that since coming here, with the pressures and all that. When you’re under so much more pressure, the rewards are a lot greater.”