Former Blackpool loanee Sone Aluko has called time on his career after winning promotion with Ipswich Town.

Aluko has decided to retire at the age of 35-years-old, bowing out of the professional game having been contracted to the Tractor Boys during their promotion-winning campaign. He made just one appearance for Ipswich this season in the league and that was as a two-minute substitute. He was on the bench three times but not called upon with his game time coming in the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup, where he played six times.

“I couldn’t think of a better place to end my career," said Aluko.

"From top to bottom the Club is amazing, and it has been a privilege to be here. I've not played as much as I would have liked, but this has still been the best year of my career.

"All of the lads, I love every one of you, even you, Harry Clarke."

He was loaned to Blackpool from Birmingham City in the 2008/09 season but played just two games after joining on an emergency loan, and was signed by Aberdeen for a reported £50k. Simon Grayson was in charge of the Seasiders at the time of his

He had three seasons up in Scotland with the Dons, getting nine goals in 96 appearances, before a year with Rangers, scoring 12 times in 23 games. Aluko returned to English football in 2012 with Hull City and won promotion to the Premier League with them in 2013 and then in the following season he was an FA Cup runner-up as the Tigers lost to Arsenal.