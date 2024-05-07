The verdict on Blackpool's first team departures and a closer look at the development squad players leaving the club

Marvin Ekpiteta, Matty Virtue, Shayne Lavery and Callum Connolly will all leave Bloomfield Road, alongside a number of youngsters from the Seasiders’ development squad. Meanwhile, James Husband remains in talks concerning his future, as he enters the latter stages of his current deal.
The club’s retained list also confirmed Jordan Rhodes, Karamoko Dembele, Hayden Coulson and George Byers had come to the end of their loan spells on the Fylde Coast.
Here’s our verdict on the first team departures and a closer look at the youngsters heading for the exit door:
1. Callum Connolly
Callum Connolly signed for the club back in 2021, and made 108 appearances during his time at Bloomfield Road.
2. VERDICT
It probably felt like the natural end of the defender's time in Tangerine. He had mainly been used as a squad option throughout the last season, and only managed one league outing from the end of January onwards.
3. Matty Virtue
Matty Virtue first made the move to the Fylde Coast in 2019 following his departure from Liverpool. The midfielder made 104 appearances in total, as well as spending a season on loan with Lincoln City.
4. VERDICT
Like Connolly, Virtue's time at Bloomfield Road probably came to a natural end. A number of other players were ahead of him in the pecking order, and he was mainly utilised from the bench. He was also unfortunate with injury, with spell on the sidelines interrupting what had been a good run of performances for him during the first half of the season.
5. Shayne Lavery
Shayne Lavery joined the club for their first season back in the Championship, and went on to score 18 times in 105 outings. His most recent campaign was hindered by injury, which limited him to just five goals in League One, despite starting the campaign with a brace against Burton Albion.
6. VERDICT
The striker's injury struggles probably brought to an end his time with the Seasiders. He made such a promising start to the campaign, but it ended up being a frustrating year for the Northern Ireland international. It was probably the best thing for both parties to start afresh.