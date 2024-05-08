James Husband (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

The defender initially made the move to Bloomfield Road on loan in 2019, before making his stay permanent, picking up 177 appearances in Tangerine.

It is crucial that the club keep the 30-year-old in their squad for next season. The departures of Matty Virtue, Marvin Ekpiteta, Shayne Lavery and Callum Connolly have already been confirmed, but if Husband was added to that list, he’d be the biggest loss.

While the club are quite rightly looking to rebuild and refresh, sometimes keeping that little bit of experience is vital. His nous was evident on a number of occasions , and it really did make a noticeable difference when he was in the side. If the Seasiders continue to play three at the back, then he’s someone that suits that system and can benefit from it.

Neil Critchley has acknowledged on multiple occasions just how important he is, referring to him as a ‘lieutenant’ on the pitch. The Blackpool head coach also cited he had made his feelings clear over the defender’s future.

While an agreement hasn’t been reached yet, there’s still hope if talks are still ongoing. If the club’s serious about making a push to reach the Championship next season then they need players like Husband.

Recruitment is going to be vital this summer, and ensuring they replace the departed players with individuals of a higher standard, but retaining their best talent will be key again, and that also goes for the contracted players that could attract interest from elsewhere.