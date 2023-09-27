News you can trust since 1873
Son of ex-Everton and Rangers defender David Weir discusses the influence of his footballing father as he hopes to make his mark at Blackpool

Blackpool’s Jensen Weir says he is determined to follow his father’s footsteps and play in the Premier League.
By Amos Wynn
Published 27th Sep 2023, 12:00 BST
The Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder, who is currently on loan at Bloomfield Road, is the son of former Everton and Rangers defender David Weir.

Weir admits his dad influenced him in a number of different ways.

“He didn’t push me to play, but he always gave me the freedom to do what I wanted,” he said.

Jensen Weir (Photographer Lee Parker/CameraSport)Jensen Weir (Photographer Lee Parker/CameraSport)
Jensen Weir (Photographer Lee Parker/CameraSport)

“I took a liking to football and he would always help me if I needed anything- it was massive for me.

“He was an inspiration and helped me a lot.

"When I was younger I used to watch him quite a bit.

"With him playing, I was always surrounded by football.

"My mum used to take us to the matches when he was at Everton.

"When he went up to Rangers in the latter stages of his career, we were still based in Lymm.

"He’d just travel up to Glasgow, stay there for a few days, and then come back.

"In the school holidays we used to go up and visit the training ground- sitting with the kit man and stuff.

"I went to some games, but not the Old Firm sadly, my dad wouldn’t let me.

"It’s crazy up there, the atmosphere is next level.

"For any football fan, it’s definitely a bucket list place to visit.

"It sinks in that my dad played for these big clubs but it doesn’t really affect me as a person.

"The fact he played in the Premier League is the coolest thing, because that’s a goal of mine.”

Despite playing professionally, Weir states there’s still nothing like being a spectator in the stands.

"Football is all about enjoying the moment and watching it from a fan’s perspective,” he added.

"When you play, that’s taken away from you a little bit.

"Even now I try to watch games- I really enjoy that side of it, as well as playing.

"The experience of watching live football is just a good day.”

The full interview with Weir is available to listen as a podcast.

Related topics:RangersPremier LeagueBrighton