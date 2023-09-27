Ex-Blackpool winger scores winner in EFL Cup upset against Premier League side- before being sent off
Demetri Mitchell enjoyed an eventful night as Exeter City produced an EFL Cup upset against Luton Town.
The former Blackpool winger scored the winning goal at St James Park, as the League One club claimed a 1-0 victory over their Premier League visitors.
Shortly after giving Gary Caldwell’s side the lead, the already booked Mitchell was shown a second yellow card.
Despite being a man down in the latter stages, Exeter held on, and will now be involved in the draw for the fourth round.