Ex-Blackpool winger scores winner in EFL Cup upset against Premier League side- before being sent off

Demetri Mitchell enjoyed an eventful night as Exeter City produced an EFL Cup upset against Luton Town.
By Amos Wynn
Published 27th Sep 2023, 08:30 BST
The former Blackpool winger scored the winning goal at St James Park, as the League One club claimed a 1-0 victory over their Premier League visitors.

Shortly after giving Gary Caldwell’s side the lead, the already booked Mitchell was shown a second yellow card.

Despite being a man down in the latter stages, Exeter held on, and will now be involved in the draw for the fourth round.

