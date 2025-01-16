Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool’s new signing Sammy Silvera endured a difficult time on loan with Portsmouth during the first half of the campaign.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winger has made the move to Bloomfield Road from Middlesbrough for the remainder of the campaign, dropping down to League One for the first time since his arrival in England back in 2023.

Australian international Silvera arrived at the Riverside Stadium as an A-League winner with Central Coast Mariners, and scored four goals in 37 games during his debut campaign in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back in the summer he was loaned out to Portsmouth, but things at Fratton Park did not work out as planned, with the 24-year-old only featuring 12 times in all competitions.

His final outing with Pompey came in a 3-0 defeat away to Bristol City over the Christmas period.

The fixture marked his first start for the Blues since the end of September. But it didn’t go as planned, with chants of ‘send him back’ directed towards him from the visiting fans at Ashton Gate.

He was ultimately taken off in the 64th minute, and was an unused substitute in Portsmouth’s next game, before being left out of the matchday squad in their two fixtures since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Discussing Silvera’s time in Hampshire, The News’ Pompey reporter Neil Allen said: “He’s a really nice lad, really bubbly around the place, and always smiling. He’s had a tough time, but he’s never let it get him down, he’s just carried on.

“It hasn’t worked out, which is a shame - a year earlier Pompey had looked at signing him from Australia, and Middlesbrough beat them to him.

Sammy Silvera (Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images) | Getty Images

“I think he’s started one game since September, in and out with a couple of injuries, and sometimes he’d drop from the squad completely. He’s been a huge disappointment.

“Pompey had a spell at trying him as a number 10, as well as playing him on the left. There’s something about him, he’s definitely got ability. He’s skilful, lively and quick. There’s something there, but they haven’t got it out of him, there’s been no consistency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s disappeared from the first-team set up quite quickly. He got his first game for months away to Bristol City, and got an adverse reception from the fans - which was very harsh. He hasn’t performed for Pompey, but it was uncomfortable hearing that reception.

“He needs games to build his confidence. He wasn’t at it at Championship level, but he’s impressed Middlesbrough fans.

“You’d imagine this is a chance for him to rebuild and reboot to try and impress at League One level. It’s a great opportunity for him, it should give him the stage to shine.

“It’s not worked for anyone at Pompey, but you move on, and best of luck to the lad.”