Simon Grayson issues update on future of Blackpool's Jordan Thompson amid interest from Stoke City

Simon Grayson has admitted there have been enquiries for Blackpool midfielder Jordan Thompson but described reports of an imminent move as "speculation".

It comes amid reports that Championship side Stoke City are close to agreeing a deal for the 23-year-old.

Reports have emerged today that a deal has already been agreed between the two clubs, with Stoke beating off competition from Championship rivals for Thompson's signature.

The Gazette understands discussions have taken place between the two clubs.

But Grayson, speaking this lunchtime ahead of Blackpool's trip to Lincoln City this weekend, said: “He’s been here this morning but there have been enquiries about him.

“As I stand here now, I’ve not really caught up with chief executive Ben Mansford about any incomings or outgoings.

“At this moment it’s just a bit of speculation.

“I’m just generalising here but deals can be getting done in and out but then all of a sudden it can change because the goalposts move.

“I’m not just talking about Jordan here, I’m talking about deals in general.”

Thompson is thought to be keen to link up with his Northern Ireland coach Michael O'Neill, who is now in charge of the Potters.

O'Neill was the man responsible for handing a first cap to Thompson in May 2018 and has since played him against the likes of Germany and the Netherlands.

His first senior start for his country came in a 1-0 friendly win over Luxembourg in September.

Thompson, a 2018 free transfer from Rangers, enjoyed a strong first season at Bloomfield Road, scoring three times in 47 appearances.

Known for his calmness and composure on the ball, the midfielder has since gone on to make a further 25 appearances this term, scoring an impressive individual goal in the 2-1 win against Lincoln City in September.

However in recent weeks he has often found himself on the bench, with Grayson favouring Matty Virtue beside Jay Spearing in the centre of midfield.

The midfielder's contract expires at the end of the season but the Seasiders do have the option to extend his deal by a further year.