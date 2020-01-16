Stoke City in discussions with Blackpool over permanent move for Jordan Thompson

Championship side Stoke City are in discussions with Blackpool over a permanent move for midfielder Jordan Thompson.

Reports have emerged today that a deal has already been agreed between the two clubs, with Stoke beating off competition from Championship rivals for Thompson's signature.

The 23-year-old is keen to link up with his Northern Ireland coach Michael O'Neill, who is now in charge of the Potters.

O'Neill was the man responsible for handing a first cap to Thompson in May 2018 and has since played him against the likes of Germany and the Netherlands.

His first senior start for his country came in a 1-0 friendly win over Luxembourg in September.

Thompson, a 2018 free transfer from Rangers, enjoyed a strong first season at Bloomfield Road, scoring three times in 47 appearances.

Known for his calmness and composure on the ball, the midfielder has since gone on to make a further 25 appearances this term, scoring an impressive individual goal in the 2-1 win against Lincoln City in September.

However in recent weeks he has often found himself on the bench, with Grayson favouring Matty Virtue beside Jay Spearing in the centre of midfield.

The midfielder's contract expires at the end of the season but the Seasiders do have the option to extend his deal by a further year.