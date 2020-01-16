Blackpool fulfil 'key aim' in keeping Ben Heneghan on busy day of transfer dealing

It was a busy day of transfer activity at Bloomfield Road as a first-team regular extended his stay until the end of the season, while two other Blackpool players headed out on loan.

Central defender Ben Heneghan will remain at the club for the remainder of the campaign, while goalkeeper Christoffer Mafoumbi and attacker Adi Yussuf have agreed loan deals with Morecambe and Boreham Wood respectively.

Another day of comings and goings at Bloomfield Road is anticipated today.

The Seasiders’ 2-0 FA Cup defeat to Reading on Tuesday was the final game of the loan agreement Heneghan had agreed in August.

And after extending his second loan spell from Sheffield United yesterday, the 26-year-old said: “I’m happy to get it over the line and help the club with its ambitions for the rest of the season.

“The club and the supporters have been really good to me in the 18 months that I’ve been here and I want to continue to repay the faith the manager and the club have shown in me since I joined.

“We’ve made good additions in the transfer window and hopefully we can continue to grow as a team and have a good second half of the season.”

Heneghan, who is out of contract with the Blades at the end of the season, has made 23 appearances for Pool this season, scoring three times, following his 49 appearances in 2018-19.

He had been linked with a permanent move to the Championship this month, with Luton Town among those reported to have shown an interest.

But despite suggestions that Sheffield United could look to cash in on the defender this month before losing him for nothing in the summer, Heneghan has decided to remain on the Fylde coast for the remainder of the campaign.

Chief executive Ben Mansford said: “One of our key aims in this window was to keep Ben Heneghan at the club for a longer period.

“Therefore we are all delighted to announce that Ben will stay with us on loan for the rest of the campaign.

“He’s an important part of what we have achieved in recent times and he’s staying to help us push on.”

Mafoumbi makes the move to the Globe Arena until the end of the season in search of regular first-team football, having made just three appearances for the Seasiders this term.

The Congo international has yet to feature in the league this season, his only appearances coming in the League Cup and EFL Trophy.

With Mafoumbi departing and Jak Alnwick facing a potential 12-week lay-off due to injury, Pool could dip into the transfer market for another goalkeeper, though The Gazette understands links with the out-of-favour Portsmouth keeper Luke McGee are wide of the mark.

Yussuf, meanwhile, joined National League side Boreham Wood until the end of the season, having recently returned from an unsuccessful spell with his previous club Solihull Moors.