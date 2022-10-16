There was a period late on in the second-half, probably just after the second of Blackpool’s two red cards, where the reporters and assorted media sat watching from the press box just turned to each other and laughed. There was nothing else you could do.

We certainly weren’t laughing when the home side salvaged a heart-breaking 98th-minute equaliser, but I still left the ground with a huge deal of positivity and optimism.

When you strip away all the madness and the referee’s calamitous handling of the fixture, there’s one thing that stands clear: Blackpool’s performance was magnificent.

Even when they were 2-0 down, they were by far the better side and dominated for large periods of the game. They made the previously table-topping Sheffield United look relatively average, just as they did against Norwich City and Watford in recent weeks.

Deserving more

That’s what gives me a great deal of confidence for the coming weeks and months because, despite all the injury issues – and the suspension problems that will only make things worse – Michael Appleton is still getting a tune out of these players. Blackpool have played some cracking stuff this season and the club’s head coach is right to say his side should be better off in terms of their position in the table and their points tally.

After a thrilling six-goal encounter, it's a shame we're having to focus so much on the referee

Yes, shoulda, woulda, coulda and all that, but had Blackpool held on for a 3-2 win – a result they would have richly deserved – they would be sitting just one point adrift of Preston North End in 13th right now, with a game in hand and the derby less than a week away.

Calamitous officiating

I could be here forever discussing referee David Webb and his officials so I will try and keep it short and relatively sweet.

It’s not necessarily about the big calls, because the two red cards he dished out to Marvin Ekpiteta and Dom Thompson – who both deserve criticism for putting their teammates under pressure at the death – were absolutely right. In fact, Webb was given no choice really given they were both on yellows already.

Two-goal striker Jerry Yates shows his frustration at the full-time whistle

He saw through James McAtee’s dive for a penalty during the first-half, although saying that the one he did award following an apparent shirt pull from Jerry Yates was incredibly soft.

But he lost control of the game long before the two reds, which both came during the final 12 minutes of normal time, and it was no coincidence both benches were venting their frustration both during the game and after it.

The fact that frustration boiled over after the full-time whistle was sadly inevitable, although what Shayne Lavery did to deserve a red card after being wrestled to the ground by Wes Foderingham, I’ve no idea.

But Blackpool also felt aggrieved with Sheffield United’s last-gasp leveller being allowed to stand, given Chris Maxwell was barged into the net by Oli McBurnie and three home players appeared to be standing in an offside position as Oliver Norwood’s shut came trundling past them, obscuring Maxwell’s view.

Rhian Brewster missed a late penalty for the home side when he clattered the post

But, as I say, mistakes in certain moments will happen, it’s part of the game. It’s why I’m usually so hesitant to criticise officials, because in many respects it’s an impossible job.

But Webb’s all-round display was one that lacked control, consistency in terms of decision-making and the game got away from him long before any of the controversial moments arrived.

But it will be Blackpool and Sheffield United who will suffer, not Webb. Both clubs will inevitably receive FA charges and be fined for failing to control their players, which in Blackpool’s case will be of a higher value given they’ve already been penalised this season for the shenanigans against Burnley.

And while Thompson and Ekpiteta can have no complaints about serving suspensions, Lavery potentially missing three games is a real injustice given he didn’t appear to do anything other than get entangled in the middle of a 20-man brawl.

Back to the positives

My attempt at a brief discussion of the officiating has clearly failed, so let’s swiftly move on to the positives instead.

The game ended in farcical scenes when Wes Foderingham barged Shayne Lavery to the ground

It shouldn’t be forgotten that the Seasiders played with nine men for 18 minutes, officially anyway. Although it was probably more like 20 when you consider the time added on at the end of stoppage time.

Yes it’s gutting to be denied the three points with virtually the last kick of the game, although the last kick actually fell to CJ Hamilton who bizarrely could have won it for the nine men. But after the two dismissals, I was resigned to defeat anyway.

So a point, one we all would have taken before the game, is still a good result. It might not have felt like it in the midst of the chaos, but as I said at the start of this piece, the all-round performance has given me a great deal of optimism.

Chris Maxwell in goal was in stunning form, producing a number of world-class saves. Charlie Patino was patrolling the midfield like a seasoned veteran, while Yates continued his hot streak of form with another brace and another high-quality double to boot.

Yates will deservedly get all the praise once again but one must also spare a thought for Lavery, who was simply magnificent playing out on the right. The Northern Irishman produced a moment of quality to set up Yates’ second but it was also his tireless running and work ethic that set the tone of Blackpool’s non-stop pressing. It was back to the old Shayne we know and love.