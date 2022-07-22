Shamrock Rovers boss confirms interest in Andy Lyons after Blackpool see second bid knocked back

The Seasiders had an initial offer of £100,000 knocked back last week for the 21-year-old, before returning with an improved bid of £200,000.

The Irish Mirror now claims the latest offer has been rejected, with Shamrock reportedly holding out for around £350,000.

“There is definitely interest in Andy, like there is in a number of our players because they are top players. But right now, there is nothing to talk about,” Bradley told the Irish Mirror.

“Interest is interest, we could talk about seven of them players with interest now. But until there is something serious, there is nothing to talk about.”

The Hoops have already been dealt a major blow in the transfer market this summer with the departure of influential Danny Mandrou to Lincoln City.

The attacking midfielder left for a relatively low fee as he was entering the final six months of his contract, whereas Lyons signed a “multi-year” deal when he arrived from Bohemians in January.

Shamrock boss Stephen Bradley

Shamrock have previously sold the likes of Gavin Bazunu to Manchester City and Liam Scales to Celtic for fees in the region of £400,000 to £500,000 - and it’s believed it would take a similar sort of sum to allow Lyons to depart.

“We have Andy under contract for another year, next year and half a year after,” Bradley added.

“And we’ve already been talking about a new deal with him for the last three months or so.

“He is very easy to deal with, him and his agent are very easy to deal with, good people, no issues at all.

“Interest is a good thing, it means he’s doing something right and we’re doing something right. You have to take it as a positive.”

Bradley continued: “I think obviously Covid has impacted England. Outside the Premier League it has definitely impacted the clubs in how they do their business,” he said.

“Our market has become really relevant again in terms of value for money. And it’s a bit of a catch in terms of players staying here in terms of Brexit which is great. And I’ve no issue if players move on, I’ve no issues with that at all.

“There are going to be times where clubs feel hard done by, that’s fine. On the main, if you do your business right you’ll do good business. That is part and parcel of football, I understand that.

“There are going to be times where you’re going to be hard done by, that’s fine. But in the main, that’s fine.”

It’s understood Lyons, a Republic of Ireland Under-21 international, is open to the idea of trying his hand in the UK, having previously spent time with Brentford on trial.

Lyons started for Shamrock during their midweek 3-0 defeat to Bulgarian side Ludogorets in their Champions League qualifier. The return leg takes place next Tuesday.

Lyons is described as an attacking right-back who is also capable of playing further up as a wing-back. He can fill in at left-back too.