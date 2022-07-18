Salford City v Blackpool kick-off time pushed back due to UK heatwave

The Seasiders make the trip to the Peninsula Stadium on Tuesday evening to take on the League Two outfit in their fourth and penultimate game of pre-season.

The game was originally due to get underway at 7.30pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, due to the soaring temperatures expected in the Greater Manchester area and beyond, the fixture will now kick-off at 8pm.

Temperatures are expected to rise to as high as 37℃ in the Salford area tomorrow, although this should drop to around 29℃ at 7pm and 27℃ at 8pm.

However, according to the Met Office, cloud will build from the west late in the day bringing the chance of a few showers.

It comes as the Met Office has issued its first ever red warning for exceptional heat, with temperatures of over 40℃ forecasted elsewhere in the UK.

The Seasiders travel to the Peninsula Stadium on Tuesday evening

"With temperatures expected to hit close to 40 degrees throughout the day, this decision has been taken by both clubs to ensure the safety of all players, staff and supporters,” the Seasiders said in a statement.

“Turnstiles will be open from 7pm, with complimentary bottled water kindly provided to supporters by Salford City.”

The Seasiders will be looking to use the game to step-up their preparations ahead of the new campaign, which gets underway with a home clash against Paul Ince’s Reading on Saturday, July 30.

After facing Salford, Michael Appleton’s side have just one more friendly to play as they welcome Frank Lampard’s Everton side to Bloomfield Road next Sunday.

Pool last visited Salford when they were still a non-league side ahead of the 2017/18 campaign.

Bright Osayi-Samuel, Kyle Vassell, Brad Potts and Max Clayton scored in a 4-3 victory.

The Ammies, who are co-owned by Gary Neville and the so-called ‘Class of 92’, parted ways with former Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer at the end of last season.

It comes after the ambitious fourth tier side missed out on the play-offs by seven points, following a run of one win in their last five games.