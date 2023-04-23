Rumoured managerial candidate issues verdict on Blackpool's fight for survival

It was reported by The Sun last month that Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens is on a shortlist of names for the Blackpool job.

The former Seasiders midfielder, who played for the club between 2000 and 2005, has just led Orient to the League Two title and could well face Blackpool in League One next season.

However, Pool are still in with a fighting chance of remaining in the Championship after beating Birmingham City 1-0 on Saturday to keep their slim hopes alive.

The Seasiders were gifted the three points by Birmingham defender Kevin Long, whose wayward backwards pass was pounced upon by Morgan Rogers, who slipped the ball for Ian Poveda to tap home into an empty net.

Wellens, appearing on ITV’s EFL football highlights show, said it might have been the “slice of luck” Blackpool needed.

“Momentum at this stage is huge, but also a bit of luck,” he said.

Wellens is currently in charge of League Two title winners Leyton Orient

“In the position they’re in, they’ve probably had a lot of luck go against them this year but that’s a lucky goal.

“But as Stephen (Dobbie) touched on in his interview, it’s about hard work. If you’re pressing and you’re on the front foot then you can earn little slices of luck.

“Two wins out of three isn’t bad, but it’s a big game (against Millwall) next.

“The crowd at Blackpool can help you a lot. If you can get them up and you can show intent with your performance, they will back you all the way.

“They’ve got two big games but Stephen has got a bit of a tune out of them. They’ve had that reaction they’d want and it gives them a little chance.”

The Seasiders have been on the lookout for a permanent head coach since sacking Michael Appleton in January.