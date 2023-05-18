Republic of Ireland make decision over Blackpool's Andy Lyons as Stephen Kenny picks seven uncapped players

Stephen Kenny has named seven uncapped players in a 22-man squad for a training camp in Bristol ahead of next month's Euro 2024 qualifiers with Greece and Gibraltar.

Bristol City goalkeeper Max O'Leary, Hull City defender Sean McLoughlin, Millwall full-back Danny McNamara and Everton striker Tom Cannon, who spent the season on loan at Preston North End, are among those called up by Kenny.

Goalkeepers James Talbot and Brian Maher, from Bohemians and Derry City respectively, and Shamrock Rovers winger Neil Farrugia have also been included.

But Lyons, who has yet to represent his country at senior level, is not involved despite his impressive campaign with the Seasiders.

The right-back made 19 appearances for the Seasiders during the second half of the season, scoring four times to end the campaign as the club’s joint second top goalscorer.

Ireland take on Greece on Friday, June 16 in Athens before hosting Gibraltar three days later at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, having begun their qualifying campaign with a 1-0 defeat against France in March.

Lyons caught the eye for Blackpool during the second half of the season

Selected players, who compete either in the EFL or the League of Ireland, will gather at Bristol City's training ground next week.

Ireland internationals involved at Premier League clubs will be absent as the top-flight season does not finish until May 28, in addition to Dundee United's Jamie McGrath and overseas-based players Mikey Johnston (Vitoria de Guimaraes) and Matt Doherty (Atletico Madrid).

Middlesbrough defender Darragh Lenihan and Peterborough midfielder Jack Taylor will not be involved in the camp because of their clubs' participation in the EFL play-offs.

Newcastle's Jeff Hendrick and Preston's Alan Browne miss out due to injuries but are expected to be in contention for the qualifiers.

Rotherham winger Chiedozie Ogbene will report to continue his recovery from a hamstring problem, while Andrew Omobamidele, Callum Robinson and Seamus Coleman are sidelined.

Speaking recently, former Ireland and Burnley midfielder Keith Treacy backed Lyons to receive a call-up.

"Looking from the outside in, he looks like he would be very, very capable,” he said.