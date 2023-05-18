Beryly Lubala releases heartfelt message to Blackpool fans as ex-Crawley Town & Northampton Town man moves on

The 25-year-old is one of 12 players who will leave the club following the expiration of his contract, as recently revealed in the retained list.

It brings an end to Lubala’s three-year spell with the Seasiders, where the winger was limited to making just 21 appearances – with his only outing this season coming in the Carabao Cup.

The former Crawley Town man also spent time out on loan with Northampton Town and Colchester United.

However, his career was briefly put on hold when he was charged with attempted rape, only to be found not guilty in court last year.

Reflecting on those challenging times following his departure from Bloomfield Road, Lubala voiced his appreciation for the fans that stood by him.

“When I joined Blackpool, I had dreams of achieving promotion to the Championship. I'm honoured to have been a part of the team that did that,” he wrote on social media.

Lubala's only appearance this season came against Barrow in the Carabao Cup

“Many things changed significantly for me after this. Despite the challenges, I thank God that I was able to come through them all.

“I am very thankful to each and every coach and member of staff that worked with me during my three years at the club. In this entire period, you, the supporters, continued to stand by me.

“I thank each and every one of you for supporting me through thick and thin. I will never forget this.

“It is time for me to move on and have a completely fresh start. I will remember the fans fondly and will look forward to seeing you again one day soon.

“For now, I wish you the best for the coming season and hopefully the club can bounce back. Because you fans all deserve it.”

