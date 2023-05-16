News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Family favourite holiday parks up for sale
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision

Blackpool's Andy Lyons backed for Ireland call-up by former Burnley & PNE man

Blackpool’s Andy Lyons has been backed to earn his first call-up to the Republic of Ireland setup.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 16th May 2023, 11:00 BST- 2 min read
Read More
Blackpool FC release season ticket prices for 2023/24 League One campaign

The 22-year-old has impressed for Blackpool since making the move from Shamrock Rovers in January.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The right-back made 19 appearances for the Seasiders during the second half of the season, scoring four times to end the campaign as the club’s joint second top goalscorer.

Most Popular

Lyons has represented Ireland at Under-21 level but has yet to be involved in the senior setup.

But former Ireland and Burnley midfielder Keith Treacy believes Lyons has done enough to push for a place in Stephen Kenny’s squad, even if he doesn’t earn a first cap in the upcoming Euro qualifiers.

Hide Ad

"I think Stephen Kenny should bring him in, I think he's been that good,” he told RTÉ Soccer Podcast. “But in terms of playing him I think that'd just be a step too far.

Hide Ad

"I know Blackpool have obviously had a poor season but individually I think he's done very, very well, just cutting his teeth in the English professional game.

Lyons has made a real impact since making the move to Bloomfield RoadLyons has made a real impact since making the move to Bloomfield Road
Lyons has made a real impact since making the move to Bloomfield Road

"He's been impressive and popped up with a few goals so if Lyons was to come in, I'd be happy. I don't think he'd start (in June) just because the water's too deep. These are qualifiers, these are big, big games and having not played for Ireland at all (at senior level) and never been in a training camp before, he's not tasted it.

Hide Ad

"So if he were to come in and didn't do well, you'd feel a personal responsibility to him, you don't feel like testing him at that level, although looking from the outside in, he looks like he would be very, very capable.

"But you feel like you owe it to him to give him a few minutes in a friendly just to test him."

Hide Ad

Kenny is preparing to name a squad for a four-day training camp later this month, based in Bristol, which will feature Irish players plying their trade in the Championship and League One.

The squad, which is due to be announced later this week, will form as preparation for Ireland’s qualifiers against Greece and Gibraltar on June 16 and 19 respectively.

Hide Ad

Fellow right-back Seamus Coleman won’t be involved in the qualifiers as he recently underwent surgery on a knee injury.

Related topics:Republic of IrelandBlackpoolBurnleyBristol