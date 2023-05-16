Blackpool's Andy Lyons backed for Ireland call-up by former Burnley & PNE man

The 22-year-old has impressed for Blackpool since making the move from Shamrock Rovers in January.

The right-back made 19 appearances for the Seasiders during the second half of the season, scoring four times to end the campaign as the club’s joint second top goalscorer.

Lyons has represented Ireland at Under-21 level but has yet to be involved in the senior setup.

But former Ireland and Burnley midfielder Keith Treacy believes Lyons has done enough to push for a place in Stephen Kenny’s squad, even if he doesn’t earn a first cap in the upcoming Euro qualifiers.

"I think Stephen Kenny should bring him in, I think he's been that good,” he told RTÉ Soccer Podcast. “But in terms of playing him I think that'd just be a step too far.

"I know Blackpool have obviously had a poor season but individually I think he's done very, very well, just cutting his teeth in the English professional game.

Lyons has made a real impact since making the move to Bloomfield Road

"He's been impressive and popped up with a few goals so if Lyons was to come in, I'd be happy. I don't think he'd start (in June) just because the water's too deep. These are qualifiers, these are big, big games and having not played for Ireland at all (at senior level) and never been in a training camp before, he's not tasted it.

"So if he were to come in and didn't do well, you'd feel a personal responsibility to him, you don't feel like testing him at that level, although looking from the outside in, he looks like he would be very, very capable.

"But you feel like you owe it to him to give him a few minutes in a friendly just to test him."

Kenny is preparing to name a squad for a four-day training camp later this month, based in Bristol, which will feature Irish players plying their trade in the Championship and League One.

The squad, which is due to be announced later this week, will form as preparation for Ireland’s qualifiers against Greece and Gibraltar on June 16 and 19 respectively.

