An adult season ticket for the 2023/24 campaign will set you back £349, compared to £369 in the Championship last season. This equates to just over £15 per match.

The last time the Seasiders lined up in League One during the 2020/21 campaign, a typical seat cost supporters £269, which rose to £299 once the early bird deadline passed.

A season ticket based in the Family Stand is priced at £289, while the club has also removed its membership scheme introduced at the start of the 2022/23 season.

Match day tickets, meanwhile, will cost £26 compared to £30 in the second tier.

Season tickets will go on sale to supporters from 10am on Wednesday, May 17.

The early bird discount, when purchasing in store or over the phone, runs until July 1. For those buying online, the discount remains until July 2.

Season tickets are then taken off reserve on July 3 and full prices apply.

The club has also announced a fee of £20 will apply for fans wanting to purchase a physical season ticket.

“A digital season ticket is the safest way to receive your ticket, increasing security and protection against fraudulent behaviour,” the club said in a statement.

“As such, all current physical season ticket cards are now discontinued. This decision will also ensure a faster entry into Bloomfield Road for all supporters on a matchday.

“Supporters will receive their 2023/24 digital season ticket via email in July prior to the start of the season, allowing fans to download and store it directly to their smartphone.

“The club appreciates this change could present challenges for some supporters and is therefore committed to supporting individuals throughout the transition from physical to digital season tickets.

“Should supporters wish to continue with a physical season ticket, these can be purchased at a cost of £20.”

A direct debit option is not available for supporters, although fans can spread the cost of their season ticket over a period of six months through V12 Retail Finance.

