Former Blackpool boss favourite to take vacancy with League Two newcomers

Former Blackpool boss Michael Appleton is the bookies’ favourite to become the new MK Dons manager.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 15th May 2023, 13:33 BST- 1 min read
Stephen Dobbie addresses Blackpool fans calling for him to be given the head coa...

They’re on the lookout for a new boss after parting ways with Mark Jackson following their relegation to League Two.

Jackson's reign lasted less than five months, having been appointed as Liam Manning's successor in December 2022.

Appleton, who has been out of work since being sacked at Bloomfield Road in January, is currently leading the way at evens for the vacancy.

He leads the way from another former Lincoln City boss in Danny Cowley, who stands at 6/4.

Shrewsbury Town boss Steve Cotterill is at 5/1 in the betting ahead of former MK Dons boss and current Leeds United assistant manager Karl Robinson 6/1.

Appleton, 47, was given the axe by the Seasiders after overseeing a 10-game winless run in the league, which left Pool in 23rd place in the Championship table.

MK Dons are on the lookout for a new boss after parting ways with Mark JacksonMK Dons are on the lookout for a new boss after parting ways with Mark Jackson
Mick McCarthy was subsequently brought in but was unable to halt the slide, exiting himself at the start of April.

It was left to development squad boss Stephen Dobbie to take charge of the final six games, of which he won three. But by then it was too little, too late, with Blackpool’s relegation confirmed with a game to spare.

Appleton has won promotion from League Two previously, leading Oxford United to second place in 2015/16, and the club has remained in the third tier since.

Three years at Lincoln preceded his second spell at Blackpool, which lasted just seven months.

